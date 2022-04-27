Gambia: Elite Utd Coach Says Victory Over Real Continues Their Survival Mission

Yahya Manneh, head coach of Elite United has said that their victory over Real de Banjul means they are continuing their team's mission for survival in the league.

Coach Yahya Manneh was speaking in an interview with Pointsports after his team, Elite United defeated Real de Banjul 1-0 during their week-16 late game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

The struggling side, Elite United scored the game's only goal through defender Mbye Faye's wonderful header from a set-piece in the 36th minute.

"We are on a mission which is yet to be accomplished. But we are very much delighted with the three points we collected against Real de Banjul. It is a means of survival for us," said coach Manneh.

Coach Manneh, whose team (Elite United) sit rock-bottom (16th position) with 13 points, added that it's a massive point for them, noting that they did not take it too much of a burden on them.

"We know we have quality players in the team. So coming into the game we had our calculation on how we are going to remove ourselves from the game."

According to him, their next five games are for survival, adding that from there they would have another plan towards the end of the season.

"Ultimately our desire is to finish in the top three of the league."

Bye Malleh Wadda, head coach of Real de Banjul said that his team did not play well in the first half, adding that they tried to come back in the second half but could not make it.

"Sometimes that is the psychology of the game because teams can feel they are so much better. They come and they do not deliver. The other team gets a chance, scores and it becomes difficult to pick yourself up again. I think that is what happened," he said.

Real de Banjul who conceded their third defeat of the season, at the time of going to press maintained top position with 29th points after 16 games.