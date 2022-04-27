Gambia Ranked 4th in World's Road Accident

27 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

World Life Expectancy in their recent world ranking for countries where accidents are mostly registered around the world, ranked The Gambia in fourth place with a rating of 47.51. Malawi, Liberia, and Zimbabwe are the only countries ahead of Gambia in the recent release with a minimal gap.

The report indicated that the total number of accident cases recorded in The Gambia by 25th of April 2022 reached 11, 995 whilst the death toll accelerated to 365. From January to April 2022, The Gambia registered 1, 825 new cases of road accidents.

On Sunday, the Gambia Transport Union raised concern about the continuous traffic accidents while calling for a commitment to addressing the issue.

The union further called for action to take drastic steps towards addressing while indicating they should be on Motor Traffic Act and the Insurance Act which have been in existence since colonial days.

"We have many vehicles on our roads today and almost all of them are with valid insurance covers for both passenger vehicles and goods. But it's very unfortunate that many victims are not benefiting from the insurance compensation. Many insurance companies are not fulfilling their mandate, as it is mandatory insurance for all vehicles to be insured before using our roads. It should also be mandatory compensation to the accidents and victims."

Recently, many people have raised concerns about the matter and called for urgent redress by the government and other stakeholders.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X