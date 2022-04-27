Gambia: Widow of Solo Sandeng in Shock Over FTJ, Seedy Njie

The wife of the late Solo Sandeng, Nyima Sonko, told reporters on Friday 22 April 2022 that the nomination Fabakarr Tombong Jatta (FTJ) and Seedy S.K. Njie as speaker and deputy speaker respectively nearly claimed her life from shock and fear, adding that these actions by President Adama Barrow is a serious disappointment to the victims like her.

"What President Adama Barrow did, I am telling the whole world, is a serious disappointment to us. It is so worrying and heartbreaking. We thought he should be the one that should wipe off our tears, because how we became victims is not something unknown to him. He knows everything."

"He has seen our children, and we the women. Our husbands have died, and we are the ones struggling with our children. So, I thought President Adama Barrow will wipe out tears and place us on conditions, but I have never thought that he himself will re-traumatise us to be thinking so much so that our minds will go back to those we have lost."

"I want to ask Adama Barrow, if they had killed his wife Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, his son who is studying in America, his little children, or his sister, whom he has bought a compound over there, would he have behaved like this," she asked.

She further said that she doesn't believe that with Seedy Njie and Fabakarr Tombong Jatta in the key positions they have been nominated, justice will be properly served.

She noted that they want justice to served between them and the alleged perpetrators, claiming that Seedy Njie and Fabakary Tombong Jatta were part of a regime that tortured, brutalised and killed people's loved ones, adding that those that wronged others will not tell themselves the truth, nor will they give those they wronged, justice.

She pleaded to the civil society groups (CSOs), human rights bodies and others around the world to use all means to ensure those two people move out of those positions, saying those that deserve those positions are those who will strive for justice to be served.

"President Adama Barrow and Solo Sandeng used to do many things together and they were also in the same political party, yet, since his death, Barrow doesn't even think about the fact that where Solo is, he will end up there and he is not thinking about Solo's family."

"I went to Adama Barrow and told him all my problems, but Adama Barrow told me that he has nothing he can help me with. I said this and this is true. If at all this is not true, I beg Adama Barrow to sue me to the court.

She added that they are not telling him to help them from their suffering, but he should at least give them the justice they deserve. Today, Adama Barrow is sharing lands among ministers who are not suffering.

"There are people whose husbands, fathers and children were killed in Jammeh's time, they are still renting. On top of that now, he goes on to tamper with their rights by appointing these two individuals," she said.

Nyima related that had God not helped her, she would have died from shock on the day she heard that Fabakarr Tombong Jatta and Seedy S.K. Njie were appointed as speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

She concluded saying: "Justice should be served between us, and what urged to be done should be done.