The Gambia, Liberia and Guinea Bissau are eyeing to play their home matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Abdoulaye Wadda Stadium in Senegal.

The West African trio stadia were banned from hosting international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

