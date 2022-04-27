Somalia: PM Returns to the Country After Geneva Trip

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has returned to the country after attending a conference in Geneva to discuss the country's severe drought situation.

Speaking at the conference, the Prime Minister called on the international community to come to the aid of the Somali people who are suffering from drought.

Agencies and donor countries have announced significant funding for drought relief in the Horn of Africa and Somalia in particular, where six million people are facing the risk of famine, according to the UN.

The rains have failed for three consecutive years that led thousands of people to flee from their regions in search of food and water, mainly the IDP camps near Mogadishu.