Somalia: International Community Calls for Peaceful Parliamentary Leadership Election

27 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

As elections for the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of Parliament take place this week, Somalia's international partners urge that these processes conclude peacefully.

"We welcome the election of the Speaker and Deputies of the Upper House on 26 April 2022," they said.

After the long delays already experienced in Somalia's electoral process, recent political tensions and security incidents must not be permitted to disrupt its final stages.

"We urge all Somali leaders to exercise restraint, resolve differences through compromise, and avoid escalation of any incidents," the statement reads in part.

Somalia's urgent focus must be to conclude the electoral process calmly and credibly so that duly elected leaders can address key national priorities.

