Somalia: Somali Police Boss Suspended

The Minister of Security said in a statement that he had suspended the Chief of Police, Major General Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar.

The minister's decree states that in order to ensure the security of the elections, the work of the Commander will continue with the Deputy Commander.

The decision comes after Hijar has been blamed for mixing in the politics and obstructing the election which is in its final stage as MPs are electing the leadership of the new parliament.

Somali PM asked the AU troops to ensure the security of Afisyoni tent where the Lower House members are gathering to vote for new speaker and his deputies.

Somalia is one year behind the schedule of the election due to long-running political dispute between the top leaders of the government who are in deadlock over the electoral process.