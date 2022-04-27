South Africa: Government Communications On Media Accreditation for the 5th Global Conference On the Elimination of Child Labour

press release

Media accreditation for the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour

South Africa will be hosting an international Child Labour Conference, as part of a larger effort to scale up action to end child labour.

The Government of South Africa, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), will host the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour from May 15-20, 2022, at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The conference will build on four previous Global Conferences, held in Buenos Aires (2017), Brasilia (2013), The Hague (2010), and Oslo (1997), which raised awareness of the issue, mobilised resources, and established a strategic direction for the global movement against child labour.

South Africa's hosting of the conference is consistent with SDG 8.7, which calls for the abolition of all forms of child labour by 2025 and the abolition of forced labour, modern slavery, and human trafficking by 2030.

Members of the media are invited to apply for accreditation to cover the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour. The accreditation deadline is Friday, 29 April 2022, at 12:00, Central African Time (CAT).

