South Africa: Defining Our Human Rights, Then, Now and in the Future

26 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria's Centre for Human Rights has advanced democracy for over three decades. The Centre for Human Rights (Centre) at the University of Pretoria (UP) aims to advance human rights through education, research and advocacy, by combining academic excellence and effective activism.

The Centre played a significant role in the drafting of South Africa's Constitution and in guiding aspects of its two-year development process after the inauguration of Nelson Mandela. The work of the Centre was shepherded by its founder Johann van der Westhuizen, who was a professor and head of department in UP's Faculty of Law at the time and who is a former Constitutional Court judge. During his tenure at the height of the country's troubles in the 1980s, human rights were introduced into the Faculty of Law's curriculum.

Justice Van der Westhuizen served on several panels and committees during the drafting of the Constitution and led the early stages of drafting the Equality Act (2000) before being appointed as a high court judge. During the development of the Constitution, his role in the "deadlock breaking" panel - where the language, meaning and interpretation of a draft Constitution was negotiated and amended to relieve the pressures...

