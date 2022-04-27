South Africa: Premier Winde Low Census Count in the Western Cape

press release

Premier Winde sounds alarm on low census count in the Western Cape, which will impact residents directly for years to come.

I am sounding the alarm that the Western Cape is lagging far, far behind the rest of the country in the 2022 census count. The count is conducted by Statistics South Africa.

According to StatsSA, those counted in the Western Cape stand at approximately 55.5%, while the average number counted in the country stands at 87%. This is especially concerning given that we have just 4 days left until the extended count comes to an end on 30 April 2022.

If it stays this way, we will be perceived to have a lower population than we actually have, despite significant population growth, and this will impact budget allocations through the Provincial Equitable Share and other allocations and resources raised nationally.

To put it simply, if we do not get an accurate census count for our province, we may have fewer resources available to deliver services in the future, which could impact each and every resident. This is a major risk, which we must avert.

I therefore urgently call on residents to play their part and get counted as soon as possible. If you have already been counted, please also ask your colleagues, friends and family whether they have been counted and encourage or help them to do so if they haven't yet. This is absolutely critical and something that we must all prioritise as we approach the deadline.

The truth is that we are already not happy with our budget allocation from National and have often fought for more resources given the population changes we have experienced over the last ten years. This is our opportunity to finally accurately reflect on that change.

We are already facing a difficult economic climate, many are struggling to put food on the table and as a Provincial Government, we are also facing budget constraints. We cannot afford to lose another cent through an inaccurate count.

Instead, we must ensure that each person is counted. Let's make it our personal mission over the next 4 days to ensure that nobody is left behind so that the Provincial Government can deliver its critical services, For You.

For information on getting counted visit: https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za/#!/home. I encourage you to share this link on your social media accounts, WhatsApp groups or emails. You can also play your part by registering online and helping others to do so.