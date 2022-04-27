South Africa: 'The Red On the Rainbow' - On Recognising the Humanity of Black People in South Africa

26 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

'The Red on the Rainbow,' a play written and directed by Monageng Vice Motshabi, raises questions about how far we have come in recognising the humanity of black people in South Africa since 1994.

Race and ethnicity are still at the heart of South African history, politics, society, government institutions and the economy since the apartheid era. These words are also used to describe South Africa's diverse state which symbolically paints the image of the "Rainbow Nation" - a phrase made popular by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The words race and ethnicity go further to explain the institutionalised discrimination that exists in South Africa after apartheid, a synopsis that is incredibly topical and which Motshabi explores in their play, The Red on the Rainbow, to tell stories of injustice by those most affected by it: black lives.

The play follows the aftermath of the gruesome events surrounding the death of a young black man, on a maize farm at the hands of a white farmer's son and his friends.

At the police station the residents reporting the murder are greeted by a very hostile atmosphere: long queues, unfriendly attitudes, rude and unbothered, at the reception. A typical scene in...

