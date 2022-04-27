South Africa: Grandstanding and a Pricey Designer Scarf Blight the Joint Parly Sitting On KZN Floods

26 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed for unity to rebuild flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal, but was let down by his own side. ANC Premier Sihle Zikalala decided to tackle DA water tanker jabs with some of his own. And National Council of Provinces deputy chairperson Sylvia Lucas' sartorial choices raised eyebrows.

Nothing prevents anyone from sporting expensive designer gear. Self-proclaimed radicals of the governing party and its alliance partners have for years been ribbed as Gucci communists for their suit preferences. The EFF, in particular, has been derided for how their fancy designer shoes and watches peek out from their red overalls and domestic worker outfits.

But it would never have been the best choice to sport a Louis Vuitton scarf costing well over R8,000 (https://uk.louisvuitton.com/eng-gb/women/accessories/shawls-and-stoles/black/grey/_/N-qm8rxdZ1r3tqjwZj8sfos) at a time when there is widespread public distrust of politicians and concerns of corruption whittling away at funds to rebuild KwaZulu-Natal, as happened with Covid-19 relief aid and PPE tenders.

The scarf was folded over one shoulder of National Council of Provinces deputy chairperson Sylvia Lucas, as she followed President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Speaker's podium in Tuesday's joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the "devastation of catastrophic flooding".

"It is a great source of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

