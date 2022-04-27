Southern Africa: We've Discovered Why Some Whales Stop Feeding in Response to the Sound of Sonar

analysis

In September 2002, a number of beaked whales were stranded and killed in the Canary Islands during a NATO naval exercise. It was the first time we started to get a real understanding of the negative effects of sonar sounds on cetaceans, which includes whales, dolphins and porpoises.

But why did the noise of sonar seem to affect beaked whales in particular, rather than other species of cetacean?

In our new research, we've discovered that the response of each species to predators could explain why some whales and dolphins are more sensitive to this human-made noise.

It was back in the early 2000s that we (along with other researchers around the world) began to study the impact of sonar on free-ranging whales. These new "behavioural responses studies" exposed different cetacean species to gradually increasing levels of sonar - with careful monitoring to keep the animals from harm. We were then able to identify the level of sonar noise at which behavioural changes began to occur.

From that early research we knew that feeding is commonly affected when marine mammals are disturbed by sonar, and some species are markedly more sensitive to this exposure than others. For example, Cuvier's beaked whales...