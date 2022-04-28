Nigeria: More Trouble for Abba Kyari As NDLEA Marks His Borno Property

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has marked some properties of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Daily Trust gathered from an NDLEA source that the directive came from the narcotics agency headquarters that all properties belong to former Intelligence Response Teams (IRT) should be marked.

Kyari, who hails from Borno, has been in detention since February when he was arrested alongside six others over alleged drug trafficking.

On Monday, NDLEA announced the arrest of a suspected billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, allegedly behind the N3bn tramadol deal involving Kyari.

According to spokesman for the agency, Femi Babafemi, Ukatu was nabbed in Abuja that after months of surveillance and evading arrest.

On the NDLEA operation involving Kyari in Maiduguri, Daily Trust learnt that a massive shopping complex with about 100 shops and other properties believed to be owned suspended DCP have been marked for investigation.

"Yes, our men carried out the operation as directed by the headquarters, not only the complex but there are other houses owned by DCP Abba Kyari but if you want more details kindly contact the spokesman of our agency," an official told Daily Trust in Maiduguri.

Our Correspondent visited the shopping complex, which was opened recently and still partially occupied. It is located along Gombole Road, Giwa Barracks of the town.

"Under Investigation", was boldly written on the building but business activities were ongoing.