Kenya: Meta Disputes Allegations of Poor Work Conditions At Its Contractor's Hub in Kenya

The Meta logo (Meta is the new name for the Facebook company).
27 April 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

A few weeks ago, a law firm threatened to sue American social-media giant Meta and its main subcontractor for content moderation in Africa, Sama, over alleged unsafe and unfair work conditions at the latter's hub in Kenya.

The law firm, Nzili and Sumbi Advocates alleged that Sama had violated various the rights, including those of health and privacy, of its Kenyan and international staff. Demands were made that Meta and Sama adhere to Kenya's labor, privacy and health laws, including that it provides its moderators with adequate mental health insurance and better compensation.

