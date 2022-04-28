Kenya: Oimeke Steps Down From Active Politics After Losing in ODM Primaries

27 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Kisii — Bonchari Member of Parliament Pavel Oimeke has stepped down from active politics after he lost the Orange Democratic Movement (ODMI) ticket ahead of the August elections.

Oimeke had lost the ODM ticket during the party primaries and Jonah Ondieki a Kenyan-USA based administrator was given a direct ticket.

In a statement Oimeke indicated that he will not be defending his seat come August general elections after having consultations with his electorates, family and friends.

"After reflecting and consulting my supporters, friends and Family I have decided that I will not be defending my seat in the 9th August 2022 General Elections," he said.

Futher Oimeke applauded Abanchari for voting me in as their MP for short period he served following the sad demise of Hon Oroo Oyioka.

However, Oimeke said he will be supporting other candidates in MCA, MP and Gubernatorial seats to ensure Kisii County as whole gets good leadership.

"I will in due course be indicating my preferred candidates for all seats more especially in Bonchari and Kisii County," Said Oimeke

