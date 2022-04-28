Nigeria: Celebrities React As Yul Edochie Announces Second Wife, Son

27 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Some Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media platforms to react to Nollywood star, Yul Edochie's announcement about his second wife and son.

The movie star took to his verified Instagram account to inform his friends and fans that he now has another wife, Judy Austin, who has given him a son.

His post came as a shock to many as the thespian who got married to May Aligwe when he was 22 years old has four children with her; three sons and a daughter.

Commenting on the development, UK-based Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, shared a screenshot of a post on polygamy from one of the actor's father, Pete Edochie's, fan groups on Facebook which read, "Marrying two wives doesn't mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer and breed confusion among your generations

Moreso, she tagged the legendary actor Pete Edochie to the post as she wrote, "Thank U Sir @peteedochie... This hurts... I am deeply hurt and embarrassed."

Taking to the comment section of the actor's post, his colleague, Joyce Kalu, simply said, "THIS LIFE NO BALANCE REALLY????" (sic)

Veteran actress and filmmaker, Shan George, made light of the announcement as she commented, "Wait o Yul, for real? D shock wey shock me now, I need to eat, abeg make someone send me urgent 2k biko, no food for my house, make I no faint here. Congratulations if its real, sweet baby." (sic)

