Nigeria: Yul Edochie Welcomes Baby Boy With Second Wife

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has announced he has a son with his second wife, Judy Austin, who is also a Nigerian actress.

The actor made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, sharing pictures of himself and the baby boy.

He added that he loves the child as much as his other children he has with his first wife, May.

The actor wrote, "It's time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife, Judy Austin. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children."(sic)

However, in the comment section of the Instagram post, Yul's first wife, May, wrote, "May God judge you both."

It should be recalled that in June 2021, speculations that Yul Edochie had impregnated Judy made the rounds on the internet.

Reacting to the rumour, the actor asked his critics to concentrate on his other achievements and leave his private life alone.

His new wife, Judith Austin was born Judith Muoghalu Uchechukwu and hails from Anambra State. She shot her first movie Native Girl in 2018 with the assistance of Edochie which makes many believe that their relationship started while filming on set.

Meanwhile, in October 2021, the 40-year-old son of the Nollywood veteran actor, Pete Edochie marked his 17th wedding anniversary with his first wife, May, whom he married at 22.

Yul and May who have been married for 17 years have four children together.