Nigeria: Ban On Import, Export of Contraband Still Being Enforced - Katsina Customs Boss

The official informed the general public that the ban on the importation or exportation of contraband remains enforced.

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has said the ban on the export and import of contraband remains despite the reopening of the Jibiya border.

The Command Comptroller, Wada Chedi, made the clarification Wednesday afternoon while parading items seized from smugglers in April.

The seized items were worth N31,454,113, the customs said.

"I want the general public to get this clear, the ban on the importation or exportation of contraband remains enforced. So, contraband shouldn't be imported because the aim is to make the country self-reliant. We will also intensify surveillance on all the borders and other routes to ensure compliance," he said.

The Nigeria Customs Service said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of four more land borders.

The borders are Idiroko in Ogun, Jibiya in Katsina, Kamba in Kebbi and Ikom in Cross River.

Seized items

Some of the seized items, according to Mr Chedi, were three Toyota vehicles, two Peugeot vehicles, two Golf vehicles, Boxer Bus, and Practice Bus valued at N8,626,500.

The seized items were 398 bags of foreign rice, 244 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 40 cartons of foreign Macaroni, 39 cartons of vegetable oil, 95 cartons of PMS motor spirit, 125 pieces of cow skin, 143 Gas cylinders among others valued at N22, 827,613.