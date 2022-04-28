Nigeria: Wike Declares Lawmaker Wanted Over Attack On Rivers PDP Secretariat

27 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremiah

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, wanted for allegedly hiring suspected cultists to attack the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt.

Wike, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, therefore directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest Dagogo without delay.

The statement reads in part: "The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared Hon. Farah Dagogo wanted for hiring cultists to attack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt.

"The governor has hereby directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest Hon. Farah Dagogo for hiring cultists who stormed the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.

"The Police must as a matter of urgency arrest Farah Dagogo, wherever he is, and must be made to face prosecution.

"Already, some the hoodlums hired by Farah Dagogo have been arrested and will be made to face the full wrath of the law."

