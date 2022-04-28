Nigeria: 4 Killed, 13 Injured As Bus Crashes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

27 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Four persons on Wednesday died while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the incident involving a Toyota Hiace bus occurred around the Fidiwo area of Ogunmakin along the highway.

It was further learnt that the bus suffered a tyre burst, somersaulted and later went up in flames.

Due to this, four of its occupants were reportedly burnt beyond recognition, while 13 others were injured.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, Mrs Florence Okpe confirmed the incident in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said the incident occurred at 2:25 pm and it involved 18 passengers.

She identified over-speeding, tyre burst and loss of control as the suspected causes of the accident.

According to her, the injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and some to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

She quoted the Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar to have commiserated with the family of the crash victims and advised motorists to drive cautiously, always check their tyres and avoid speed violations.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X