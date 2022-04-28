Nigeria: 4 Killed, 13 Injured As Bus Crashes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Four persons on Wednesday died while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the incident involving a Toyota Hiace bus occurred around the Fidiwo area of Ogunmakin along the highway.

It was further learnt that the bus suffered a tyre burst, somersaulted and later went up in flames.

Due to this, four of its occupants were reportedly burnt beyond recognition, while 13 others were injured.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, Mrs Florence Okpe confirmed the incident in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said the incident occurred at 2:25 pm and it involved 18 passengers.

She identified over-speeding, tyre burst and loss of control as the suspected causes of the accident.

According to her, the injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and some to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

She quoted the Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar to have commiserated with the family of the crash victims and advised motorists to drive cautiously, always check their tyres and avoid speed violations.