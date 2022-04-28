Nigeria: Govt Extradites Gbadegesin to U.S. to Face $148,000 Fraud Charge

A wire fraud (locally known as Yahoo Yahoo) suspect, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, has been extradited by the Federal Government of Nigeria, to the United States where he is wanted in a case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Gbadegesin, who was arrested in Nigeria on September 2, 2021, was accused of defrauding an American lady living in Kentucky, of over $148,000.

The US intends to prosecute Gbadegesin for offences allegedly contravening Title 18, US Code, Section 1349 and 1956 (h).

If convicted abroad, Gbadegesin could face a maximum jail term of 20 years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in a statement by its spokesman Wilson Uwujaren.

Uwujaren said Gbadegesin's extradition was coordinated by the EFCC, following a request from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

This in turn followed a February 11, 2022 Order by Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/765/21.

The suit granted a request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer to criminal charges bordering on romance scam, wire fraud and money laundering.

Upon arriving in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, where two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering have been filed against him.