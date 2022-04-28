Nigeria Still Worth Fighting for, in Spite of Current Challenges - Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti says Nigeria is still worth fighting for, in spite of its current challenges across the country.

Fayemi, one of the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the assertions on Wednesday during his consultation visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

According to him, though, youths in the country may want to give up on Nigeria due to a lot of justifiable reasons, but, "I believe Nigeria is still worth fighting for".

Nigerian Content in Oil sector grows 42% in 17 years

Fayemi, also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), said that his desire for the nation's top most job was for the advancement of the country.

According to him, Nigeria needs people of capacity, competence and courage.

"We need leaders with courage with which to do what is right, which may not be popular," Fayemi said.

He said there were lot of people that have the capacity and competence across the country, but lack courage.

The NGF chairman said that his intention to contest for the presidential seat, comes 2023 was not an ambition, "but a call to duty to build a better Nigeria".

"What I believe we want is peace, progress and development of the country. That is what our fathers clamoured for.

"Having supported many in the past to get to the apogee, I consider it is time to look in our direction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have been consulting and it was the consultation process that brought me before Your Imperial Majesty as the father of politicians," Fayemi said.

He said his position as the Chairman of NGF has enabled him to know the country better.

The Ekiti Governor said he has the capacity to address the problem of national cohesion, insecurity and other challenges facing the nation.

He sought for prayers from Olubadan, saying that Oba Balogun's position in Ibadan, Yorubaland and Nigeria in general, could not be overemphasised.

Responding, Balogun commended Fayemi for his passion for the unity and progress of the country.

The traditional ruler lauded the aspirant for the kind of person he is, saying, "his ideological orientation, disdain for self-interest and pursuit of national interest."

He, however, prayed for Fayemi and wish him good luck in his quest to get the APC presidential ticket.