Angolan Actor Sílvio Nascimento Wins New York Award

Luanda — Angolan actor Sílvio Nascimento is in the main cast that has just won the "Silver" award in the Streaming Drama category, at the TV and Film Award Festival, in New York (USA).

According to a press release that ANGOP had access today, Wednesday, the awarded drama, which portrays the story of a night club in Lisbon, was among the titles that most conquered the jury of the event.

The award gathered the best world productions in the television and cinema industry.

The group of judges included over 200 producers, directors, screenwriters and other creative media professionals from all over the world.

Sílvio Emerson de Sousa Ferreira do Nascimento is an actor born in Lubango, Huila province. In 2018 he was the winner of the Angola Golden Globe for Best actor.