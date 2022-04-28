Angola: Us Methodist Church Prepares Formalization in Angola

7 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The African Methodist Episcopal Church (IMEA) will soon formalise its request for official recognition, with the Angolan State, for a greater implantation in Angola.

The fact was announced Wednesday in Luanda, by the American bishop of IMEA, Silvester Scott, at the end of the audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with whom he discussed issues of common interest.

"The IMEA in Angola is in the process of its registration, so I came here to deal with this registration," said the religious leader to the press at the end of the audience.

With headquarters in the United States of America (USA), the IMEA has 42 religious temples in the North American territory.

Its actions, at US level, also cover the education, health and social services sectors.

During his visit, Bishop Silvester Scott will develop a series of activities, with emphasis on the ordination of deacons.

