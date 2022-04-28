Angola: Girabola2021/22 - Petro Thrash Maquis and Consolidate Leading

Luanda — Petro de Luanda consolidated today, in the capital of the country, the leading of the first division of the National Football Championship (Girabola2021/22), after beating Bravos do Maquis, 3-0, in the 22nd round match played at 11 de Novembro Stadium.

With goals by Pedro Pinto (5 minutes), Erico Castro (47') and Maia (54'), the team (1st/61 points) of the coach Alexandre Santos, distances from their most direct pursuers, the Sagrada Esperança, which is in second place with 56.

Bravos do Maquis from Moxico province, despite the negative score at home, remain in fifth place with 43 points.

The match was not held on the scheduled date due to the quarter-final matches of the continental league, in which Petro eliminated Mamelodi Sundows of South Africa, returning to the domestic competition in the aftermath of the qualification, 21 years later.

Also today, there was a late match of the 24 round between Desportivo da Lunda Sul (13th/29th) and Recreativo do Libolo (7th/36th), with a goalless draw at the Mangueiras field in Saurimo.

The round (22nd) has already recorded the following results:

Sagrada Esperança - Sporting de Cabinda (6-0), Interclube - Desportivo da Huíla (1-2), Cuando Cubango FC- Kabuscorp do Palanca (0-0), Sporting de Benguela-Williete de Benguela (0-4)), Recreativo da Caála-Desportivo da Lunda Sul (0-0), Académica do Lobito-Progresso Sambizanga (5-0) and 1º de Agosto-Recreativo do Libolo (0-1).