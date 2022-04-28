Mauritius Police Force Equipped With New Passenger Variant Dornier Aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter

press release

The Maritime Air Squadron (MAS) of the Mauritius Police Force (MPF) is now equipped with a new Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD) aircraft, as well as with a leased Advanced Light Helicopter from the Republic of India. The commissioning ceremony was held, this afternoon, at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Plaisance, in the presence of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo; the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mrs K. Nandini Singla; the Commissioner of Police, Mr Anil Kumar Dip; and other eminent personalities were present on this occasion.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth commended Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for having delivered the PVD well ahead of schedule. This commissioning ceremony is a milestone in Government's endeavour to protect our territorial integrity and to enhance the operational capabilities of the MPF. The event, he underlined, is a landmark in the longstanding relationship between Mauritius and India and a symbol of the fruitful collaboration between the Indian Navy and the MPF.

The MPF, underscored the Prime Minister, through the newly acquired PVD aircraft, is expanding its resources so as to achieve the vision of a crime-free Mauritius and effective service delivery. The new PVD, constructed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and financed under the Indian line of credit, will play a critical role in securing our maritime zone and will also transform the National Coast Guard (NCG) capabilities to extend support to outer islands.

Prime Minister Jugnauth observed that the aircraft has maritime surveillance capabilities and will be a pivotal element for the NCG to conduct surveillance up to the very fringes of our maritime zone. He stated that the new aircraft has greater endurance, augmented load carriage capacity blended with low operating costs and provides ease of access for all maintenance and safety checks. It can be configured for multiple roles such as air ambulance and search and rescue, in addition to being used as a neonatal intensive care unit, he added.

Speaking about the lease of the Advanced Light Helicopter from India to the Police Helicopter Squadron, the Prime Minister indicated that it will bring a major boost in the fight against crime with an increased use of technology intensive equipment by the MPF. Government, he said, is at present working on the project to replace the existing coastal surveillance radar stations across Mauritius with state-of-the-art equipment.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the Police Helicopter Squadron will receive an Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in the coming years adding that the induction of these modern types of aircraft is another evidence that Mauritius' ties with India are getting stronger by the day.

All present and future acquisitions, he stressed, demonstrate the shared commitment of Mauritius and India for peace and security in the Indian Ocean. He also seized this opportunity to thank the Government of India for its steadfast support and contribution towards the maritime security of Mauritius.

Government, pointed out the Prime Minister, is committed to the safety, security, and well-being of the population, including the fellow citizens from outer islands. He added that both maritime and air connectivity have been upgraded and improved so as to further support socio-economic development on the island of Agalega.

Moreover, he stated, due to the vastness of our Exclusive Economic Zone, our waters are constantly exposed to criminal activities such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking, maritime piracy and marine pollution, among others. The country must thus be prepared for prompt and speedy responses to incidents where life is at stake, he said.

It is to be recalled that post commissioning of the new PVD aircraft MPCG-5 from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the MAS will have three Dornier aircrafts in its inventory with state-of-the-art avionics and sensors. The PVD aircraft can be deployed at extended ranges in all weather conditions. The aircraft is equipped with a novel glass cockpit, new generation TPE 331-10 engines and modern 5-bladed propellers.

This acquisition forms part of the vision of the MPF to increase its efficiency and effectiveness whilst upgrading to a modern and technological advanced fleet.