Mauritius: WHO Representative Pays Farewell Call On Prime Minister

press release

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, paid a farewell call, this afternoon, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

In a statement following the meeting, Dr Musango dwelt on the highlights of his tenure in Mauritius. These included: the elaboration and implementation of the National Health Sector Strategic Plan 2020-2024; defining the guidelines that should be taken into consideration over a five-year period; as well as the two-year combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr Musango, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) were also one of his main priorities as NCDs remain a major public health problem in the country with a high prevalence of diabetes, hypertension and cancer. He stated that a comprehensive plan to fight NCDs has been finalised.

Moreover, the WHO Representative expressed satisfaction on the positive evolution of health indicators regarding life expectancy together with the lowering rate of infant and maternal mortality during his incumbency. He urged the Mauritian authorities to keep up the efforts in upholding these good health indicators.