The MPs of the Lower House unanimously voted to elect Sheikh Aden Madobe as the new speaker in an election held in Mogadishu on Wednesday night.

Madobe who was declared the winner has previously served as speaker of the house during the transitional period between 2007 and 2010.

The election took hours and ended in the second round with Madobe garnering 163 votes while his close contender Hassan Abdinur got 89 votes.

The opposition has congratulated the new speaker on his election victory.