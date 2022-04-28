Ghana: My Nominations Are Just the Beginning - Daniel Agyekum

Daniel Agyekum was nominated for the Best Photographer of the Year at this year Ghana Merit Awards, and also secured a nomination at the Social Media Entertainment Awards as the Social Media Photographer of the Year.

Sensational and hardworking Ghanaian Creative Artist, Daniel Agyekum Ampadu have been nominated in three separate awards scheme for his sterling performances in the photography industry.

The creative artist has been capturing images which are of importance to call for an action of change and also mesmerise viewers who see his artistic works.

His third nomination was at the Ghana Youth Awards in a category of Youth Photographer.

The AAD image boss was optimistic to do more by projecting compelling stories with his peculiar photography skills.

Daniel Agyekum, popularly hailed in the Photography Industry as AAD is a professional Ghanaian Photographer, Graphics and Website Designer have carved a niche for himself in the field of craft of arts including portrait, wedding, lifestyle and events photography among others.

The Creative Artist who had his tertiary education at the Bluecrest University College- Accra, own a multimedia company located in Accra has captivating images to his credit and could be seen on his Instagram page @aadimage.

Daniel Agyekum Amapdu admonished the youth to stay positive and continue putting in frantic efforts to the realisation of their future prospects.