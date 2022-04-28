Namibia: 830 Oshakati Families Allocated Free Plots

THE Oshakati Town Council has started the process of relocating families living in 697 shacks and 133 brick houses built on unserviced land in four informal settlements, Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango said yesterday.

The residents are from Oshimbangu, Kalaula, Oshoopala and the area around the Namibia Defence Force army base. They will be moved to Onawa location, about two kilometres from Oshakati's main street.

Speaking at the relocation of 56 houses, Hango said the relocation of Oshoopala phase one would start on 31 May.

He said the residents will be provided with free erven, but will be required to pay N$500 for water connection and N$300 as a water deposit, which he said is a discounted amount by council.

Normal connection fees are N$2 820, he said.

Hango added that the council has also made provision for electricity lines, with prepaid electricity boxes available at each plot.

He said 64 people have been employed on a casual basis to help with the relocation. These casual employees will help residents to dismantle and reconstruct their houses at the new site.

Hango said the town council has made provision for road infrastructure at Onawa, with major roads to be upgraded to gravel road standards. This will allow residents to have immediate access to their homes.

Furthermore, Hango said the town council will construct six temporary public toilets at Onawa, to be used by relocated residents.

"Onawa is currently semi-serviced, with no sewerage lines in the meantime, however, council is in the process of securing funds for constructing a sewer treatment plant and sewerage lines. The residents, however, have been informed to make the necessary arrangements for sanitation in their own plots," Hango said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Resident Terttu Namulo says she has lived at Kalaula since 2000.

She told The Namibian that she is happy with the relocation, adding that she suffered for very long and now she received a plot with electricity and water.

She said during floods, sewage from the Oshakati sewerage dam would flood her and her neighbour's homes.

Her neighbour Abisai Kapuka, who moved to the location in 2001, said during floods they would move out of their houses to rent houses at the Eenhokele location.

"We would throw our belonging on the roofs of our houses and leave," he said.

Kalaula is situated south of Oshakati, near Extension 16.