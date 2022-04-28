Namibia: Only 47 Pupils Fully Vaccinated in Kunene

EXECUTIVE director of health and social services Ben Nangombe says only 47 pupils in the Kunene region have received a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Kunene region has 25 019 primary school pupils and 7 925 high school pupils.

There are 1 148 teachers in the region, Nangombe says.

Of those pupils aged 13 to 14 only 30 have received a third dose, while of those between 14 and 17 only 17 have been fully vaccinated.

Nangombe says 11 schools in the Opuwo area have been reached, 14 in the Khorixas area, and eight at Khorixas itself.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, 1 163 pupils and 120 teachers in the region have tested positive for Covid-19, Nangombe says.

"Children are also at risk of being infected with Covid-19.

"They need to be vaccinated so that immunity is built up and their bodies are prepared to recognise and react to Covid-19 once it enters their bodies," he says.

Nangombe says the general public, individuals and families are encouraged to adhere to Covid-19 public health measures and get vaccinated.

Director of education for the Kunene region Annalize Jantze says: "Parents are encouraged to give consent for their children to be vaccinated. It will be the best to protect our pupils.

"Pupils should opt for the vaccination to protect themselves."