Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation On Working Visit to Russia

27 April 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 27 April 2022- Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab is on a two-day working visit to Russia on invitation of Mr. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

At a meeting they held today, Foreign Minister Lavrov briefed the Eritrean delegation on the genesis of the conflict in Ukraine, the objectives of Russia and the current situation.

The Eritrean delegation on its part reiterated Eritrea's principled position, including in a press statement, and called on Russia and Ukraine to find a bilateral solution to their conflict.

The two sides also exchanged views on the current situation in the Horn of Africa as well as the African continent at large.

Furthermore, Eritrea and Russia agreed on concrete measures to upgrade political, diplomatic, trade, investment as well as educational and cultural relations.

