Kenya: Hilton Hotel to Cease Operations in From December 31

28 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — The iconic 53-year-old, Hilton hotel Nairobi will shut its doors permanently on December 31 underlining the troubles of the hospitality industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson of the hotel told Capital Business that the hotel ownership had discussions and concluded to cease operations.

"Covid-19 created challenges for our industry but the decision to cease operations is not directly connected to the pandemic," the spokesperson said.

The hotel has 287 rooms, including 45 twins, 185 doubles and seven suites. It also has 22 pool rooms and 27 executive rooms.

The hotel said it will redeploy some staff to hotels within its Hilton portfolio in Nairobi such as Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham and Hilton Garden Inn Nairobi Airport.

Hilton Group of Hotels owns 59.42 per cent of the Hilton Hotel through International Hotels Limited while the Kenya Tourist Development Corporation owns the rest.

