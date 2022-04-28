Kenya: Please Don't Run Away, Igathe Appeals to Nairobi Aspirants

Nairobi — The Azimio coalition gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi Polycarp Igathe has appealed to all allied aspirants from different parties who were seeking the seat to unite and work together with him

to transform the county.

Speaking during a visit to the current governor Ann Kananu, Igathe stated that there was enough room to accommodate everyone.

He urged all the aspirants to unite under Azimio umbrella led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to campaign to allow them achieve victory during the August 9 polls.

“I would like to appeal to all aspirants that this is the time to prove that you truly wanted to serve Nairobi. The fact that you did not win should not make you feel the son of a lesser God,” he said.

Igathe said that once he gets into office get into office, his administration will be all-inclusive.

He pointed out that it is very important for Kenyans and Nairobi residents to understand that there is continuity in politics noting that politics is not matter of life and death.

He reassured all the Nairobi City County workers led by their Union that Azimio La Umoja cares about them.

“The first town hall meeting will be held during this campaign will start with them. Nobody understands the challenge, the problem of Nairobi more than the workers of the Nairobi City County. I will be calling on them and asking them to come and tell us what they like,” he said.

He added that the move is aimed at ensuring politicians do not divide the workers once they get into office and ensure that they serve in the interest of the workers.

Igathe said that beginning next week, they shall be having meetings of candidates and aspirants ahead of Wednesday when they will officially announce the beginning of campaigns.

He stated that this week all the campaigns have been put on hold to allow Kenyans observe the period of mourning of the former president Mwai Kibaki.

He thanked Richard Ngatia who was contesting for the same seat under the Jubilee party ticket for stepping down in his favor in the quest for the county’s top seat.

The incumbent, Kananu stated that declared her support for Igathe pointing out that she will be part of those who will be lobbying for his win.

She stated that she believes Igathe will take Nairobi to the next level by improving on what she has already done in the City during her tenure.

“I want to assure Polycarp Igathe that I am going to give you 100 percent of my support. I know people have been waiting for me to say it by myself. I want to assure all my supporters for Nairobi gubernatorial position under Jubilee party you are safe under Igathe and Azimio la Umoja,” she said.

She appealed to all those candidates contemplating to go independent in the gubernatorial race to do what is best for the party by supporting Igathe.

Kananu stated that she believes the party will emerge victorious in the August 9 polls.