Kenya: Kibaki Funeral Service at Nyayo Stadium to Start at 8.00am

Nairobi — Kenyans are required to be seated at Nyayo stadium by 8.00am on Friday for the funeral service of Former President Mwai Kibaki.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi made the announcement while supervising the preparations at the stadium for the exercise accompanied by the National funeral steering committee.

“We request our citizens to be time conscious because this is ceremony that involves a lot of people and we want to make sure that no one is inconvenienced,” he stated.

The Interior boss revealed that the state funeral service program will be concluded by 1.00pm.

This is to allow enough time for preparation of the final rites that will be conducted at the former President home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

“We want to start early so that who require to travel out of town are able to move back to their homes early enough,” he stated.

The Interior Ministry CS assured that there will be no mishaps for the funeral.

“We don’t anticipate that anything will go wrong we will do this with the precision, effectiveness and the decency expected from government and respecting our former President Mwai Kibaki,” he noted.

Kenyans on Wednesday streamed into the Parliament precincts to pay their last respects to the late former President Mwai Kibaki.

The viewing of the former President body began on Monday with President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta officially opening the public viewing.