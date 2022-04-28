Nigeria: Gov Mohammed Imposes Curfew On Bauchi Community After Fatal Clash

An official says the current administration would not relent in providing lasting peace and security, not only in the area but across all the communities in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday imposed a curfew on Gudum Hausawa community located on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado.

According to him, the move was a sequel to a community clash where three persons lost their lives, many were injured and houses were burnt.

Mr Gidado also said that the governor informed the public that security agents had already arrested the perpetrators of the clash.

He reiterated that the current administration would not relent in providing lasting peace and security, not only in the area but across all the communities in the state.

"His Excellency has also directed security agencies to conduct intensive surveillance in order to identify the cause of the incident and condemned the burning of houses and other properties by the unsuspected hoodlums.

"The governor who also directed for the establishment of a police outfit in the area in a move to enforce security, further urged communities in the area to live in peace and harmony irrespective of their religious or tribal differences as no society can progress and develop without peace," he said.

(NAN)