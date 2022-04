The number of members of parliament who arrived at the Afisyon tent has increased to reach a quorum to elect a new speaker and two deputies.

The vote began tonight after members of parliament were prevented from going to the compound this morning.

The interim speaker of parliament Abdisalam Dhabancad who spoke to reporters said that they will stay in Afisyon until they elect new leadership.

The police and troops from the ATMIS are providing security at the tent.