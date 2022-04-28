Kenya: Safaricom's Special Projects Boss Joe Ogutu Retires, Stephen Kiptinness Named CCO

Nairobi — Safaricom has announced the retirement of Joe Ogutu the Chief of Special Projects and Acting Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer in new changes issued by the firm's Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa.

In a statement, Ndegwa hailed Ogutu as an outstanding business leader, mentor and coach to many; qualities that Safaricom have benefitted greatly from.

Ogutu was part of the team that coordinated the company's successful bid for the second telecommunications license in Ethiopia.

"Joe's experience in the communications industry spans more than 35 years of which the last 20 have been at Executive Committee level. He is accredited with, among many other achievements, being actively involved in reforming of the telecommunications sector and establishing the institutional framework for the Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System (EASSy)," Ndegwa said.

He noted that he steered the company alongside former CFO, Sateesh Kamath when the late Bob Collymore was on medical leave.

"The hallmark of Joe's career and contribution to the success of Safaricom was his absolute willingness to step into an unexpected role whenever requested, even if it meant stretching his workload tremendously," he said.

Ogutu, who has held the chairmanship position of the Safaricom Foundation since 2015 will continue with that role.

"All the CEOs of Safaricom, from Michael, to Bob through to myself, relied on Joe in many situations and he never failed to live up to our expectations," Ndegwa said.

As part of the new appointments, lawyer Stephen Kiptinness has been appointed the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer effective May 1, 2022, subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

Kiptiness will be responsible for the organization's reputation management, public policy, legal and regulatory affairs.

He will also steer the development and implementation of Safaricom's corporate investment strategy as well as oversee our internal and external communications. He will also lead the development of a roadmap that will embed purpose in everything we do at Safaricom and among our stakeholders.

Stephen brings on board more than 27 years of cumulative legal experience, he worked at Telkom Kenya Orange, heading Regulatory Affairs for 3 years, from 2009 to 2012.