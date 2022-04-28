Nigeria: Another Auto Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kills Six

The latest accident involved a Toyota Previa marked LRG 165 AA

Six persons died and one other was injured in a second auto crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The crash at Kara turning point came a few hours after a Toyota Hiace bus went up in flames, killing four persons and injuring 13 others at the Fidiwo area of Ogunmakin on the expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps spokesperson, Florence Okpe, said the latest accident involved a Toyota Previa marked LRG 165 AA.

Ms Okpe said that eight persons were involved in the accident, adding that it was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control which led to the vehicle hitting the road median.

She said the injured victim was taken to Redeem Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were deposited at a hospital in Sagamu, Ogun. (NAN)