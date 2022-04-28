Nigeria: Nimet Predicts 3-Day Sunshine, Cloudiness From Thursday

27 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

NiMet's weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted sunny skies on Thursday with patches of clouds over the northern region.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted sunny skies on Thursday with patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba.

According to it, prospects of afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to occur over parts of Bauchi, southern Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, southern Kaduna and Taraba.

"The North Central region should be predominately cloudy with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa and the FCT.

"The region is expected to be under cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa and the FCT during the afternoon and evening hours.

"Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over inland and coastal cities of the south in the mornings.

"Also, there are prospects of evening thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Enugu, Ondo, Delta, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Ogun, Edo, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Bayelsa states," it stated.

The agency forecasts the northern region to be sunny on Friday with patches of clouds in the morning with chances of early morning thunderstorms expected over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Kebbi and Zamfara.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Zamfara, Bauchi and Kaduna States later in the day.

"During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ogun, Osun, Edo, Oyo, Ondo, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Enugu states," it stated.

The agency envisages sunny skies with patches of clouds on Saturday over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba.

It anticipates prospects of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Adamawa and Kaduna state.

"For areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong and squally winds are likely. To reduce incidences of erosion, gutters and waterways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of storm water.

"Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations," it stressed. (NAN)

