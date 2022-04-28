Kenya: Police Announce Traffic Disruptions During Kibaki Funeral Service Friday

Nairobi — Motorists have been advised to avoid Aerodrome Road and a section of Uhuru Highway on Friday from 7.00am ahead of the funeral service of former President Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo Stadium.

In a statement, Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso indicated that those driving from Waiyaki wy to cross over to Mombasa Road should divert at the Nyayo House roundabout and join Kenyatta Highway towards Moi Avenue heading to Heile-Sellasie round about.

Shioso explained that the motorists should then proceed towards City Stadium onwards to Mombasa Road.

He stated that "those from Mombasa Road intending to access the Central Business District (CBD) or Westlands should use the Southern Bypass, or Likoni Enterprise and Lusaka roads to avoid inconveniences along Uhuru Highway.

More to follow ... ...