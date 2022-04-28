South Africa: SA Records 6,372 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 6 372 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3776298.

According to data provided by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 21.1% positivity rate.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 21.1%, and is higher than yesterday at 18.4%. The 7-day average is 18.0% today, and is higher than yesterday at 16.9%," the NICD said on Wednesday.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 49%, followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal at 23%.

The Western Cape accounted for 14%; Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of the new cases.

The National Department of Health (NDoH) has reported three deaths that occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours, which brings the total fatalities to 100,351 to date.

In terms of hospital admissions, the NDoH said that there has been an increase of 62 admissions in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 638 087 with a recovery rate of 96.3%.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours stands at 10, 469 bringing the total number to 34 739 327.