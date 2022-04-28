Nigeria: Power Surge Electrocutes Three in Gombe - Police

28 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhid Mu'azu, told reporters that a preliminary report showed the incident was caused by a power surge.

The police in Gombe State on Wednesday said three people were electrocuted at Tumfure in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Mu'azu said the deceased - two women and a man- were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, where they were confirmed dead.

He added that several properties were burnt in the subsequent fire.

Residents identified the women who died in the fire as Mrs Patrick, a mother of four, and her daughter. The Male victim was identified as Andrew Yaro

Meanwhile, the state's Governor Inuwa Yahaya visited the community and commiserated with the families of the deceased.

The governor said he received the news of the incident with great shock and sadness.

He consoled the victims' relatives and asked them to take the incident as an act of God.

He, however, urged the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) to take measures to prevent a reoccurrence of such an incident.

The governor then made an undisclosed monetary donation to the families of the victims.

