South Africa: Jet Fuel Supply at OR Tambo Airport Stabilised

Government has worked tirelessly to resolve the jet fuel shortage experienced at OR Tambo International Airport.

This challenge was a consequence of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal that affected transport infrastructure and disrupted supply chains.

"We are pleased that the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has worked tirelessly to resolve this challenge, working with relevant stakeholders and other organs of state. The jet fuel supply to OR Tambo International has now been stabilised," Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday.

The matter was resolved after Mbalula's engagements with the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy and ACSA. These entities, including the Department of Transport, were mandated to put measures in place to address the jet fuel shortage matter.

"We also welcome the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by ACSA, advising all airlines, both international and domestic, on measures being implemented to obviate disruptions to air services. The aviation sector is a critical enabler of economic activity which requires our support in ensuring that it makes its contribution to economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 devastation," Mbalula said.

The Minister has assured the aviation sector that there is adequate fuel at OR Tambo International Airport and at all national airports.

"ACSA is doing everything within its power working closely with oil suppliers to ensure there is adequate fuel stock at all times. We further encourage the airlines to communicate with ACSA, in order to clear any uncertainty on this matter, rather than resorting to drastic measures such as cancelling flights," he said.