Somalia: President Farmajo Congratulates Aden Madobe On His Election Victory

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has congratulated Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) on his election as Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The President highlighted the importance of completing the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and praised the democratic process in the country's political process which is fundamental to the stability and development of Somalia's state.

"Congratulations to the new Speaker of the House of the People Mr. Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe). The new leadership post faces a historic responsibility on the part of the Somali people, which is fundamental to the progress of the state, consolidating the gains made in recent years, and realizing our national aspirations. "

President Farmajo commended the new parliamentarians and the Somali people in general for their patience in the country's electoral process which has gone through various stages, praising the Somali security forces for their tireless efforts to ensure the security of the elections.

Finally, the President of the Republic wished the Speaker of the House of the People, Mr. Aden Mohamed Nur (Madobe) the best of luck in the interest of the country, the people, and the religion. He also mentioned the role of the Interim Chairman and the Election Organizing Committee.

