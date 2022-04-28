Uganda: Public Urged to Utilize Current Rains to Plant Trees

Members of the public have been urged to utilize the current rains that are being experienced around the country to plant more trees to replenish the environment.

According to Leonard Mutesasira, the CEO for Great Outdoors said that as part of their efforts to replenish the environment, they are mobilizing the public to start planting trees in reasonable numbers.

He noted that whereas the international tree planting day is always celebrated on March 24 every year, this year they decided to celebrate it on April, 30.

"The rains have started and this is the right time for tree planting to start. We call upon communities to play a role of saving our environment by planting over one million trees between 2022 and 2023. We ask communities to ensure a tree is planted every day,"Mutesasira said.

He said that during the April, 30 international tree planting day celebrations, they will organize a forest run, nature tour, wellness advisory, conservation talks and do a tree planting drive at their econ-friendly forest resort along Gayaza road.

The UN General Assembly in 2012 proclaimed March,21 every year as the international day of forests.

The day is used to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

On each international day of forests, countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns.

The theme for each international day of forests is chosen by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests (CPF).