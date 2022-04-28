Uganda: NSSF to Equip University Students With Technopreneurship Skills

National Social Security Fund(NSSF) will equip university students with knowledge and skills that will enable them explore opportunities in technology for business and career development, at this year's annual NSSF Career Expo.

The expo that kicked off on Wednesday and will close on Friday, April, 29 2022 will be hybrid with some of the participating attending virtually as well as others attending physically at online at Motiv along Port Bell

Road in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expo will be implemented in partnership with Innovation Village and Absa Bank under the theme, " Technoprenuership: the Future of Work"

Speaking at the launch of the expo, Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF Managing Director intimated that young people are not benefitting as much from the new emerging technologies because the current education system hadn't prepared them well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"NSSF is deliberately focusing its sustainability agenda on helping youth to take full advantage of these new and emerging technologies, while being resilient in the age of disruption. We are doing this through our innovation program, Hi-innovator and financial literacy," Byarugaba said.

He advised students to take on a holistic approach when venturing into business, citing available support offered by the fund's Hi-innovator program.

"Having an idea alone is not a guarantee that your business will be successful. You need to start with skilling yourself to better understand how to operate a startup in this economy. Be intentional in looking for and take advantage of such programs that support young innovators even before you complete your university degree. In this way, you will be equipped to run a successful start-up. Our self-directed online learning platform is a good resource to help you with this."

Mumba Kalifungwa the Absa Uganda, Managing Director advised participants to seek ample knowledge of the business they are venturing into and have financial acumen to run successful business.

"An innovator will struggle to find market for their products if it doesn't offer a solution to any community problems. As an entrepreneur you need to start with identifying the problem you are trying to address,"Kalifungwa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Japheth Kawanguzi, the team leader at the Innovation Village urged participants to take advantage of technology to execute their ideas.

"Having an idea is not enough but for you to translate these ideas into a business, you need capital, investments and proper execution. Therefore, by leveraging on technology, which is the engine of our economy, you can create value, attract investments and venture capitalism which will turn this amazing idea into a full-blown business."

The expo will help teach university students how to build careers with technology, unlocking their creativity, how to start a startup, building a personal and business brand.

The three day expo will also offer a platform for students to network and learn from established industry experts for career advancement, entrepreneurship, employment positioning, financial literacy, and personal growth beyond their studies at the university.

Students will also be exposed to world of savings as a discipline with focus on saving for retirement at an early age.

Now in its 12th year, the NSSF Career Expo has impacted over 300,000 students to date helping them kickstart their journey to financial security, entrepreneurship and career growth.