Uganda: Tough Questions - Was It Necessary for Gen Muhoozi to Hold a Pompous Birthday?

Over the past couple of weeks, a number of things have happened, the biggest of them being the glamorous and glitzy birthday celebrations for the First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that stretched for three days.

The controversial coffee deal continues to dominate the headlines, with opponents and proponents vowing to stick to their positions. There are no signs of abating. Amidst all this, life continues to be unbearable for many due to the rising commodity and fuel prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some tough questions.

**********************************************************************************************

ADVERTISEMENT

Was Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba pompous birthday celebration that virtually brought the city to a standstill necessary?

Why didn't the "down to earth" and moderate general celebrate his birthday in private with a few family members and friends like he has previously done?

Was there a coded message in the pomposity of the celebrations?

Were the celebrations a guise to unofficially launch something whose impact we shall see very soon?

How much money was spent on the birthday? Was it one million shillings, five million or hundreds of millions of shillings? And from where?

What was its cost to taxpayers especially those who couldn't access their places of work of that big day?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Did President "uncle" Kagame come for a mere birthday celebration or his visit was already in the pipeline and just coincided with the event?

To the ordinary folks who attended the big do, was it out of genuine love for the general, fear, awe or some just wanted to eat free food?

What about the dignitaries? What motivated the prime minister, cabinet ministers, senior security officers, prominent businessmen to attend the general's birthday?

Didn't they have other important duties to attend to on that day other than singing "happy birthday to you" to a general who also happens to be the first son?

Assuming some had elected to keep away, could this have landed them in trouble? For what reason?

Would any other senior army officer or even public servant be allowed to hold such a glamorous function and close off city roads?

Should we all [including your columnist] keep quiet and mind our business?

Are my questions motivated by what some people may call "nugu" or some Ugandans need to know why things are the way they are?

Do these questions make sense or they are nonsense?

Tough Questions will be a regular column, raising questions on issues and events that dominate society. The column will just pose questions but not seek to answer them. That is the role of the reader. It will be published by The Nile Post every Thursday.