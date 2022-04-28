Uganda: No Injuries, Fatalities Recorded in Supreme Court Chambers Fire

By Victor Tayebwa

Police has revealed that there were no injuries and fatalities in the fire that broke out at the Supreme Court Chambers on Wednesday.

The office of the Chief Justice Owinyi Dollo was on Wednesday covered in flames which allegedly destroyed office documents and structures in the office.

The office is located at Plot 10, Upper Hill, in Kololo.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the fire was prevented from spreading to the adjacent offices, and no lives were lost or injured.

"We are grateful that there were no injuries or lives lost. Only furniture and the AC system inside the chambers got burnt," Enanga said in a statement.

The police spokesperson said that the Director of CID visited the scene with a team of experts from forensics, fire and rescue, electricity and consultants to establish the cause of the fire.

"A report revealing their findings will be released accordingly. We call upon the public to remain calm and further remind them yo adopt better fire detection and protection measures," Enanga added.